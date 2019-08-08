Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Turkey's southwest: observatory

ANKARA (Reuters) - An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude rocked Turkey’s southwestern city of Denizli on Thursday, the country’s monitoring service said, sending about two dozen people to hospital though there were no reports of fatalities.

The Kandilli observatory - which initially said the tremor measured 6.5 magnitude - said it took place 8 kilometers (5 miles) underground. The USGS said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.8.

“There is no negative information in the center of Denizli so far,” the city’s mayor, Osman Zolan, told CNN Turk television. “There are no reports of casualties so far. Our teams are working on understanding the damage.”

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said 23 people in three provinces near the epicenter had gone to the hospital as a result. Several buildings were damaged, it said.

AFAD added the earthquake had a magnitude of 6 and was felt in the provinces of Aydin, Manisa, Isparta, Burdur, Izmir, Afyonkarahisar and Antalya, in addition to Denizli.