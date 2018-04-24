Quake in southeast Turkey injures 13: state news agency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An earthquake struck Turkey’s southeastern province of Adiyaman early on Tuesday, injuring 13 people and causing damage to buildings, state-run Anadolu news agency said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake, which struck at 0034 GMT, had a magnitude of 5.2 and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

Anadolu said the 13 injured were transferred to hospitals but were not in serious condition. Images posted on social media showed serious damage to numerous houses.

The quake was followed by eight small aftershocks, Anadolu said.

Elementary and high schools closed for the day, other local media said.