April 24, 2018 / 6:52 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Quake in southeast Turkey injures 39: state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An earthquake struck Turkey’s southeastern province of Adiyaman early on Tuesday, injuring 39 people and damaging buildings, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake, which struck at 0034 GMT, had a magnitude of 5.2 and occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Anadolu quoted Health Minister Ahmet Demircan as saying 35 of the 39 injured were being treated but none were in a serious condition. Images posted on social media showed serious damage to numerous houses.

The quake was followed by eight small aftershocks, Anadolu said.

Schools closed for the day, local media reported.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Janet Lawrence

