Turkey expects S-400 defense system from Russia in 2019: minister
November 22, 2017 / 9:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey expects S-400 defense system from Russia in 2019: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expects to receive the first Russian S-400 surface-to-air missiles in 2019, Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Wednesday, adding that one of the two systems to be delivered under the deal was optional.

FILE PHOTO: Russian S-400 air defence mobile missile launching systems drive during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Speaking to parliament’s budget commission, Canikli said Turkey aimed to finalize a deal with the Franco-Italian EUROSAM consortium on a system based on SAMP-T missile systems by the end of 2017 at the latest.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

