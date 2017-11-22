Turkey expects S-400 defense system from Russia in 2019: minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expects to receive the first Russian S-400 surface-to-air missiles in 2019, Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Wednesday, adding that one of the two systems to be delivered under the deal was optional.

FILE PHOTO: Russian S-400 air defence mobile missile launching systems drive during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Speaking to parliament’s budget commission, Canikli said Turkey aimed to finalize a deal with the Franco-Italian EUROSAM consortium on a system based on SAMP-T missile systems by the end of 2017 at the latest.