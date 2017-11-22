Turkey expects S-400 defense system from Russia in 2019: minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expects to receive the first Russian S-400 surface-to-air missiles in 2019, Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Wednesday, adding that one of the two systems to be delivered under the deal was optional.
Speaking to parliament’s budget commission, Canikli said Turkey aimed to finalize a deal with the Franco-Italian EUROSAM consortium on a system based on SAMP-T missile systems by the end of 2017 at the latest.
Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan