Turkey, Russia will meet to finalize S-400 defense deal in coming week

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish and Russian officials will meet to finalize Turkey’s S-400 surface-to-air missile systems deal in the coming week, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin attend a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, December 11, 2017. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Turkey has been negotiating with Russia to buy the system for more than a year. Washington and some of its NATO allies see the decision as a snub because the weapons cannot be integrated into the alliance’s defenses.

Turkey expects to receive its first such system in 2019, defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said in November adding that the deal includes two S-400 systems while one was optional.

“Our officials will come together in the coming week to finalize the S-400 issue,” Erdogan said during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Turkey has been working to develop its own defense systems and equipment and has lined up several projects for the coming years including combat helicopters, tanks, drones and more.

Erdogan also said Ankara and Moscow were on the same page regarding the U.S. move on Jerusalem and added that two leaders would keep in contact on the issue.