FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 29, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's Erdogan, Russia's Putin discuss Syria, energy, trade in phone call: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin discussed developments in Syria and economic relations especially in the energy sector in a phone call on Tuesday, a source in Erdogan’s palace said.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The two leaders expressed content over the progress in Akkuyu nuclear plant and TurkStream pipeline projects, the source said. They also emphasized the importance of using local currencies in bilateral trade.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.