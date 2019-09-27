World News
Russia in talks with Turkey on possible Su-35 fighter jet sale: RIA

FILE PHOTO: Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters of the "Sokoly Rossii" (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team fly in formation during a rehearsal for the airshow in Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey are holding talks about the possible sale of Russian-made Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jets to Turkey, but it is too early to talk about a concrete deal, RIA news agency cited a senior Russian official as saying on Friday.

Turkey has been at odds with the United States over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, which Washington says are not compatible with NATO defenses and poses a threat to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 ‘stealth’ fighter jets.

The United States has also expelled Turkey from the F-35 program, but Ankara has so far dismissed the warnings.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

