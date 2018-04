ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of halting civilian deaths in Syria’s eastern Ghouta region in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a Turkish presidential source said.

Presidents Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Ankara, Turkey April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Suspected chemical attacks over the weekend killed at least 60 people and wounded more than 1,000 in Syria’s rebel-held eastern Ghouta, a Syria medical relief group said.