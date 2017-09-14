Technology transfer needed in Russian S-400 deal: Turkish minister

FILE PHOTO: Bekir Bozdag addresses the Turkish Parliament during a debate in Ankara in this March 19, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey thinks it is necessary to take steps on technology transfer in its deal to buy an S-400 missile defense system from Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said in an interview on Thursday.

He the told state-run Anadolu agency that agreements had been signed with Russia and a deposit paid regarding the S-400s and the process will continue. President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday dismissed NATO allies’ concern over the deal.