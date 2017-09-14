FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Technology transfer needed in Russian S-400 deal: Turkish minister
Sections
Featured
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 14, 2017 / 8:24 AM / a month ago

Technology transfer needed in Russian S-400 deal: Turkish minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Bekir Bozdag addresses the Turkish Parliament during a debate in Ankara in this March 19, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey thinks it is necessary to take steps on technology transfer in its deal to buy an S-400 missile defense system from Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said in an interview on Thursday.

He the told state-run Anadolu agency that agreements had been signed with Russia and a deposit paid regarding the S-400s and the process will continue. President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday dismissed NATO allies’ concern over the deal.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.