Turkey's Erdogan says will discuss Syrian dialogue congress with Russia's Putin
#World News
November 13, 2017 / 11:50 AM / in 2 hours

Turkey's Erdogan says will discuss Syrian dialogue congress with Russia's Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he would discuss a planned Moscow-backed Syrian congress with Russian President Vladimir Putin during an official visit to Russia’s Sochi.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Speaking to reporters before departing for visits to Russia, Kuwait and Qatar, Erdogan also said he would ask Putin to remove obstacles to visa-free travel with Russia.

The Russian-sponsored Syrian Congress on National Dialogue, scheduled for Nov. 18, has been postponed and the main Syrian Kurdish group will not be invited if it is held later after objections by Turkey, an Erdogan spokesman said last week.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

