Russia calls U.S. sanctions against Turkey over S-400 system illegitimate -Ifx

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with members of Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in Moscow, Russia December 8, 2020. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minster Sergei Lavrov said on Monday the sanctions which the United States has imposed against Turkey over the missile system buy from Russia were illegitimate and showed arrogance toward international law, Interfax news agency reported.

The United States imposed sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of Russian S-400 air-defence system and targeted its Defence Industries Directorate, its president and three employees, a U.S. Treasury web site showed on Monday.