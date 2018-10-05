Saudi crown prince says will allow Turkey to search consulate for missing journalist

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he is ready to allow Turkey to search the Saudi consulate in Istanbul following the disappearance this week of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who entered the mission.

“The premises are sovereign territory, but we will allow them to enter and search and do whatever they want to do,” Prince Mohammed said in a Bloomberg interview published on Friday. “We have nothing to hide.”