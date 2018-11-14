Turkey aims to improve ties with Saudi Arabia: minister's speech text

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey aims to deepen ties with Saudi Arabia in all aspects, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said according to a prepared text of his speech to parliament on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu, who was presenting his ministry’s budget to lawmakers, left out several sections of the text when he spoke, including the reference to Saudi Arabia.

Turkey has called on Saudi Arabia to disclose who gave orders for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate last month.