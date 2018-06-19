FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 5:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish air strikes kill 26 militants in southeast Turkey, Iraq: army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish air strikes killed 26 militants and destroyed their gun positions, shelters and ammunition stores in southeast Turkey and northern Iraq this week, Turkey’s armed forces said on Tuesday.

The military said in a statement released on its Twitter account the air strikes were carried out on Sunday and Monday in Turkey’s Diyarbakir and Sirnak provinces and in the Avasin-Basyan area of northern Iraq, where the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group has bases.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Paul Tait

