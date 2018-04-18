FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 18, 2018 / 3:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey to dismiss 3,000 people in military over links to cleric Gulen: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have identified 3,000 people within the armed forces believed to be linked to the cleric Ankara blames for a 2016 failed coup, Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said, adding the individuals would be dismissed in the coming days.

Canikli was quoted by broadcaster NTV as saying the individuals, suspected of being linked to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, would be dismissed from their posts through an emergency decree presented to the prime ministry.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.