Turkish foreign ministry summons Belgium ambassador in Ankara

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign ministry summoned Belgium’s ambassador in Ankara on Monday over a Belgian judicial decision it said had blocked prosecution of people with alleged links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a foreign ministry official said.
The ministry last week described the decision by the Belgian Chamber of Indictment unacceptable and said Belgium was expected “to act in line with (its) counter-terrorism responsibilities”.
Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun