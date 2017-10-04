FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb blast in southeast Turkey kills four soldiers, wounds four: governor
October 4, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 16 days ago

Bomb blast in southeast Turkey kills four soldiers, wounds four: governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - A bomb planted by Kurdish militants ripped into a military vehicle, killing four soldiers and wounding four more, as they traveled in southeast Turkey near the border with Iran on Wednesday morning, local authorities said.

Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants were behind the attack, which occurred in the Yuksekova district of Hakkari province, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement.

Security sources said a large number of armored vehicles were sent to the site of the blast. The governor’s office said the wounded were being treated at a nearby hospital.

More than 40,000 people have been killed since the PKK launched its separatist insurgency in 1984. It is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

The collapse of a peace process between the state and the PKK brought an end to a ceasefire in July 2015 and thousands have been killed in renewed fighting since then across mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
