Seven dead, 10 hurt in southeast Turkey blast: governor's office

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Seven people were killed and 10 were wounded in southeast Turkey when an improvised explosive placed on a road went off as a vehicle carrying villagers was passing, a governor’s office in the region said.

The explosives were believed to have been placed by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, the office said in a statement. The Thursday evening blast occurred in the Kulp district of Diyarbakir province, the office said.