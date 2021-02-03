U.S. State Dept. says condemns Turkey's anti-LGBT rhetoric, concerned over protests

Riot police detain a protester during a gathering in solidarity with Bogazici University students who are protesting against the appointment of Melih Bulu as new rector of the university, in Istanbul, Turkey, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about demonstrations at a Turkish university and condemns anti-LGBT rhetoric surrounding them, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

Intensifying weeks of tension at a top Istanbul university, Turkey’s interior minister on Tuesday called student protesters “LGBT deviants” on Twitter, prompting the social media platform to put a rare warning on his comment.