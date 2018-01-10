FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#World News
January 10, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says all court cases of coup participants to be concluded by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish courts will have ruled on all cases of suspects who allegedly took part in failed coup attempt by the end of this year, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

Yildirim told a justice conference in Ankara that cases related to the July 2016 attempted putsch could be divided into two groups - those involving individuals who allegedly participated directly in the coup and those who are accused of indirect involvement. He said the former cases would be all concluded by the end of 2018.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.