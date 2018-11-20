Lawyer for Turkey's jailed Kurdish politician applies for release after ECHR ruling

ANKARA (Reuters) - The lawyer of the ex-head of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition said on Tuesday he had applied for the immediate release of Selahattin Demirtas after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) urged Turkey to swiftly process the politician’s case.

“We hope what is required by this ruling is done without delay. After this decision, every second Mr Demirtas remains jailed is a restriction on freedom,” lawyer Mahsuni Karaman said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ECHR urged Turkey to swiftly process Demirtas’ case and said his pre-trial detention had gone on longer than could be justified.