Turkey's Erdogan says ECHR ruling on jailed politician supports of terrorism

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 20, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the European Court of Human Rights’ (ECHR) ruling on the jailed former leader of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition amounted to support of terrorism

The ECHR urged Turkey on Tuesday to swiftly process the legal case of Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of Kurdish party in the parliament, saying his pre-trial detention had gone on longer than could be justified.

Erdogan said Demirtas had the blood of 50 people on his hands. Turkey accuses the HDP of ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The HDP denies this.