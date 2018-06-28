FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 4:42 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan, alliance partner agree to lift state of emergency: Sabah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his alliance partner, the leader of the nationalist MHP party, have agreed not to extend emergency rule when the current three-month period expires in July, the pro-government Sabah newspaper said on Thursday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli in Ankara, Turkey, June 27, 2018. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

The state of emergency has been in place since after an attempted coup in July 2016 and Erdogan said earlier this month that it would be lifted if he was elected in a June 24 presidential election, as he was.

Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler

