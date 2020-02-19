Turkey's Erdogan says respects Gezi ruling, but protests were "heinous attack"

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he respected a court decision to acquit philanthropist Osman Kavala and eight others over their role in the Gezi Park protests, but that the 2013 unrest was a “heinous attack” on the country.

“The Gezi events were a heinous attack targeting the people and state, just like military coups,” Erdogan said in a speech to his AK Party lawmakers in parliament.

“We respect the judicial decision, but the sentencing of those who took part in Gezi for our people will never change,” he added.