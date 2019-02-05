World News
February 5, 2019 / 6:36 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Erdogan says expects Greece to return eight Turkish soldiers with coup links

1 Min Read

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech at the Turkish Military Academy in Ankara, Turkey January 24, 2019. Cem Oksuz/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he expected more cooperation from Greece in the repatriation of eight soldiers who fled to Greece following a 2016 coup attempt.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkey updated a list of former military officers wanted for their alleged role in a 2016 coup attempt to include the eight officers who have been granted asylum in Greece, with a bounty of 4 million Turkish lira ($770,446) each.

Erdogan made the remarks in a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Angus MacSwan

