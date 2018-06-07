FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 1:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey suspends migrant readmission deal with Greece: Hurriyet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has suspended its migrant readmission deal with Greece, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet daily, days after Greece released from prison four Turkish soldiers who fled there after the 2016 attempted coup.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu gestures during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Cavusoglu was cited as saying the move was “unacceptable”. On Monday, the four soldiers were released after an order extending their custody expired. A decision on their asylum applications is still pending.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

