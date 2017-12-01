Turkish court acquits two of three defendants in case against hunger strikers

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Friday acquitted two of three defendants in a case against hunger strikers, and sentenced the third to six years and three months in jail and ordered her release pending appeals process, defense attorneys told Reuters.
Two of the defendants in the case, academic Nuriye Gulmen and primary school teacher Semih Ozakca, have been on hunger strike for months to protest losing their jobs in the government’s purge since a failed coup attempt last year. The third defendant, Acun Karadag, took part in rallies in Ankara along with the hunger strikers.
