FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish court acquits two of three defendants in case against hunger strikers
Sections
Featured
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Energy & Environment
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Saudi Arabia
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Tezos founders push for legal bailout from Swiss foundation
Exclusive
Future of Money
Tezos founders push for legal bailout from Swiss foundation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 6:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish court acquits two of three defendants in case against hunger strikers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Friday acquitted two of three defendants in a case against hunger strikers, and sentenced the third to six years and three months in jail and ordered her release pending appeals process, defense attorneys told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Nuriye Gulmen, a literature professor, and Semih Ozakca, a primary school teacher, who have been on hunger strike take part in a protest against a government purge in Ankara, Turkey, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Two of the defendants in the case, academic Nuriye Gulmen and primary school teacher Semih Ozakca, have been on hunger strike for months to protest losing their jobs in the government’s purge since a failed coup attempt last year. The third defendant, Acun Karadag, took part in rallies in Ankara along with the hunger strikers.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.