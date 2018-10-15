Iran dismisses reports of suicide bomb threat at Ankara embassy

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran dismissed reports on Monday of a suicide bomb threat at its embassy in Ankara, Iranian state television said, after a Turkish newspaper reported a planned attack on the building.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish riot police stand guard in front of the Iranian Embassy during a protest against Iran's role in Aleppo, in Ankara, Turkey, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish daily Sozcu said that the embassy had been evacuated after authorities were informed of a planned suicide bomb attack on the building.

However a Reuters TV cameraman at the scene said visitors to the embassy reported that operations were continuing normally despite heightened security in the area.

Police carried out searches on vehicles and the road on which the embassy is located was briefly closed to traffic, he said, adding that it was later reopened.

Iran’s foreign ministry denied that there was a bomb threat against the embassy and denied that the building had been evacuated, state TV reported.