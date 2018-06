ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish military said on Friday air strikes its forces carried out killed 26 Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq’s Qandil mountain region on June 12, the state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

The PKK, which has fought a decades-old insurgency against the state in southeastern Turkey, has bases in the Qandil region. President Tayyip Erdogan recently vowed to “drain the terror swamp” in Qandil.