FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 20, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish military says killed 10 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish military carried out air strikes in northern Iraq’s Avasin-Basyan and Sinat Haftanin areas on Wednesday, killing 10 Kurdish militants there, it said in a statement.

Weapons storages and shelters were destroyed as a result of the air strikes, the military said on Twitter. Ankara has recently stepped up warnings of a potential ground offensive into northern Iraq’s Qandil region, where high-ranking Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) members are believed to be located.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.