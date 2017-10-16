FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq: military statement
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 16, 2017 / 3:31 PM / 4 days ago

Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq: military statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Two Turkish soldiers were killed on Monday in northern Iraq by an improvised explosive device, the Turkish Armed Forces said in a statement.

The military also said that eight militants were killed in air raids, which followed a clash between the armed forces and militants.

Turkish media previously reported that two soldiers were killed in Turkey’s southeastern province of Hakkari, near the Iraqi border.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.