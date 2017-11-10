Turkey detains 100 Islamic State suspects: Anadolu agency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police detained 100 people in three separate operations on Friday over suspected links to Islamic State, state-run Anadolu news agency said.

It said police arrested 82 foreign nationals in an operation centered on Istanbul. Eleven more foreign nationals were arrested in the southern province of Adana and seven Turkish nationals were arrested in the western province of Izmir.

Weapons and documents were also seized, Anadolu said.

The raids came a day after police arrested more than 190 people suspected of having ties to Islamic State in the capital Ankara and northwestern province of Bursa.