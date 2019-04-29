World News
Turkey detains 22 suspected Islamic State members: TRT Haber

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police detained 22 suspected Islamic State members in Ankara, state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Monday.

The 17 Iraqi and 5 Syrian nationals were preparing to recruit more members and get in touch with the organization before May 1, the broadcaster said.

Last week, Turkish authorities arrested a suspected Islamic State member they believe was planning to attack a World War One commemoration at Gallipoli attended by hundreds of Australians and New Zealanders.

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

