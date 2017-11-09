FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey detains more than 100 Islamic State suspects
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 9, 2017 / 6:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey detains more than 100 Islamic State suspects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police have detained 111 people over suspected links to Islamic State in Ankara and have arrest warrants for a total of 245 suspects in the capital and surrounding province, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Thursday.

It said 1,500 police officers were taking part in the operation across Ankara province, raiding 250 addresses. No further details were immediately available.

Private broadcaster CNNTurk said police in the northwestern city of Bursa also detained 27 suspects including some Syrian nationals over alleged links to Islamic State.

They confiscated documents and materials linked to the organization during raids at the addresses of some suspects, it said.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.