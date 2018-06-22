FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 22, 2018 / 5:04 AM / in 2 hours

Turkish police detain 14 Islamic State suspects before elections: Anadolu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police detained 14 suspected Islamic State members who were preparing an attack in Ankara ahead of this weekend’s elections, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday.

Counter-terror squad police in the capital swooped on various addresses in simultaneous raids and took the suspects, all foreign nationals, to police headquarters for questioning, the agency said.

Turks vote on Sunday in presidential and parliamentary elections that will trigger a change to a powerful presidential system. [nL8N1TN106]

Police in Turkey regularly carry out operations targeting the militant group.

Islamic State has carried out numerous bombings across Turkey in recent years, including an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul on Jan. 1, 2017, in which 39 people were killed and a bombing in the city’s historic heart that killed 12 in 2016.

Reporting by Daren Butler; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.