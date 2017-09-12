FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish police detain 25 suspected Islamic State militants in Istanbul: Anadolu
September 12, 2017 / 7:36 AM / in a month

Turkish police detain 25 suspected Islamic State militants in Istanbul: Anadolu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish police detained 25 suspected Islamic State militants in operations across Istanbul, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Three of the suspects were “high-level members” of the militant group, Anadolu said. It said 22 of the suspected jihadists were foreign nationals.

Ankara has detained more than 5,000 Islamic State suspects and deported some 3,290 foreign militants from 95 different countries in recent years, according to Turkish officials. It has also refused entry to at least 38,269 individuals.

Last week, Turkish police shot dead an Islamic State militant who was set to carry out a suicide bomb attack on a police station in the Mediterranean city of Mersin.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
