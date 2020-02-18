Turkey issues detention request for businessman Kavala acquitted earlier on Tuesday

Supporters of Osman Kavala, Turkish businessman and philanthropist, wait for his release from the prison at a roadside cafe, in Silivri, near Istanbul, Turkey, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Istanbul prosecutor’s office demanded the detention of Turkish businessman Osman Kavala who was acquitted earlier on Tuesday, for an investigation into a failed coup in 2016, a court document seen by Reuters showed.

A Turkish court on Tuesday had acquitted businessman Osman Kavala and eight others over their alleged role in the Gezi Park protests of 2013, delivering a surprise verdict in a case that had drawn criticism from Western allies and rights groups.