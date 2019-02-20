Turkish prosecutor seeks life sentences for 16 over 2013 Gezi protests: NTV

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish prosecutor is seeking aggravated life sentences for 16 defendants including businessman Osman Kavala for financing widespread protests around Turkey in 2013 and attempting to overthrow the government, broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday.
Kavala has been in pre-trial detention for more than 15 months. The indictment against him was delivered to the court on Wednesday, according to broadcaster TRT.
