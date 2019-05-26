Kurdish MPs, inmates end hunger strike in Turkey after militant leader call

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Several Kurdish lawmakers and thousands of prison inmates in Turkey have ended their hunger strike after a call from jailed militant leader Abdullah Ocalan, one of the MPs told a news conference on Sunday in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir.

Pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Leyla Guven began a hunger strike 200 days ago in a bid to end Ocalan’s isolation in prison by securing him regular access to his family and lawyers.