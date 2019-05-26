World News
May 26, 2019 / 10:33 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Kurdish MPs, inmates end hunger strike in Turkey after militant leader call

1 Min Read

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Several Kurdish lawmakers and thousands of prison inmates in Turkey have ended their hunger strike after a call from jailed militant leader Abdullah Ocalan, one of the MPs told a news conference on Sunday in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir.

Pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Leyla Guven began a hunger strike 200 days ago in a bid to end Ocalan’s isolation in prison by securing him regular access to his family and lawyers.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below