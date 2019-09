FILE PHOTO - Selahattin Demirtas, co-leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), greets the crowd during a peace rally to protest against Turkish military operations in northern Syria, in Istanbul, Turkey, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Lawyers for Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), applied for him to be released from jail on Wednesday after a court ruled that he was eligible to be set free, a source from the HDP said.

Demirtas has been in jail for almost three years and has several cases opened against him, mainly on terrorism charges.