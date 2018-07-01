FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Turkish military kills eight Kurdish militants in northern Iraq and southeast Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish military killed eight Kurdish militants in air strikes in northern Iraq and southeastern Turkey at the weekend, it said on Sunday.

The air strikes were carried out on northern Iraq’s Zap region and Turkey’s southeastern provinces of Sirnak and Van, the military tweeted.

Turkey has stepped up strikes on Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) bases in northern Iraq, especially its stronghold in the Qandil mountains. Ankara has said it may launch a ground offensive into Qandil, where it believes high-ranking PKK members are based.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

