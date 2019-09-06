World News
September 6, 2019 / 1:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Istanbul mayor believes higher court will reverse main opposition ruling

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Friday he believed a court ruling sentencing the main opposition’s Istanbul chairwoman to nearly 10 years in prison would be reversed by higher courts, adding that he was saddened by the decision.

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced the prominent opposition official for insulting the president and spreading terrorist propaganda, a lawmaker from the main opposition party said. Imamoglu was speaking to reporters in the coastal province of Izmir.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
