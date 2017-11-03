FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Policeman, PKK militant killed in southeast Turkey: governor's office
#World News
November 3, 2017 / 6:54 AM / in 30 minutes

Policeman, PKK militant killed in southeast Turkey: governor's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A policeman and a militant from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) were killed in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Friday, the local governor’s office said.

It said nine other policemen were wounded during a security operation against the Kurdish group in the city. “Clashes broke out as our security forces entered the address to apprehend a member of the PKK,” the governor’s office said.

The PKK, which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, has led a three-decade armed insurgency against the Turkish state.

The government has been increasing operations against the militant group since the collapse of a ceasefire in 2015.

Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
