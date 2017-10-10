FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish police officer shoots prosecutor in Antalya: media reports
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 10, 2017 / 1:07 PM / in 10 days

Turkish police officer shoots prosecutor in Antalya: media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish police officer shot and seriously wounded a state prosecutor after they argued in his office in the southern province of Antalya on Tuesday, the Dogan news agency reported.

The wounded man was flown by helicopter ambulance to hospital from the Korkuteli district of the province, some 50 km (30 miles) northwest of the city of Antalya, the agency said.

It said the incident occurred around 3 pm (1200 GMT) when the police officer, whose wife works as a clerk at the court house where the prosecutor’s office is located, entered the room and they began arguing.

State-run Anadolu news agency also described the attacker as a police officer.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.