Turkey condemns UN report on its state of emergency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey on Tuesday slammed a United Nations rights report on its state of emergency as rife with unfounded allegations and said the criticism chimed with propaganda efforts of terrorist organizations.

The report called on Turkey to end the state of emergency in place since July 2016, saying it had led to “massive and serious” human rights violations in the largely Kurdish southeast, including killings and torture.

The report “contains unfounded allegations matching up perfectly with the propaganda efforts of terrorist organizations,” Turkey’s foreign ministry said in a statement.