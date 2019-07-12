Russia confirms it has started delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey: RIA

A Russian plane carrying first parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense systemÊlands at Murted Airport (known as Akinci Air Base) near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019. Turkish Military/Turkish Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation confirmed on Friday it had started delivering S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey and that the deliveries would continue as per an agreed schedule, the RIA news agency reported.

The Turkish defense ministry said earlier on Friday that the first parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system had been delivered, a development set to escalate tensions with the United States which has warned of sanctions over the deal.