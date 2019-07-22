Russia, Turkey are in talks on joint production of S-400 missile parts: TASS

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a new S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey are in talks about the possibility of jointly manufacturing some components of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system in Turkey, the TASS news agency cited Sergei Chemezov, head of Russia’s Rostec state conglomerate, as saying.

Turkey began receiving deliveries of Russian S-400 systems earlier this month, prompting the United States to begin removing Turkey from its F-35 stealth fighter program over security concerns.

TASS said Chemezov’s comments were originally made to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency.