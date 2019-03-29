Turkish foreign minister says Turkey will honor deal to purchase S-400s

FILE PHOTO - Russian servicemen drive S-400 missile air defence systems during the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign minister said the deal to purchase S-400 defense systems from Russia will be honored, and that Turkey has met its obligations to be part of the U.S. F-35 fighter aircraft program.

Speaking in Antalya at a joint news conference with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu also said Turkey had no intention of selling the S-400s to another country, and that Turkey and Russia were discussing delivery times. Cavusoglu also said the United States was making contradictory statements over the F-35 program.

Four U.S. senators on Thursday introduced a bipartisan bill to prohibit the transfer of F-35s to Turkey until the U.S. government certifies that Ankara will not take delivery of a the S-400 system.