November 26, 2018 / 12:58 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

George Soros foundation says it's ending operations in Turkey

FILE PHOTO: Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundation said on Monday it has decided to cease operations in Turkey, saying ‘baseless claims’ in the media made it impossible for the foundation to carry out its work.

It also said recent investigations by the Interior Ministry had attempted to show a link, which the foundation denied, to mass protests in Turkey five years ago.

The foundation said it would apply for the legal liquidation and winding up of the company’s operations as soon as possible.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans

